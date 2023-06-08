For the promotions of Adipurush, the entire team is leaving no stones unturned. Recently, director Om Raut and actor Kriti Sanon visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek blessings for the film’s success and a lot of pictures and videos went viral on social media. Before leaving Raut hugged and gave a peck to Sanon that sparked outrage.

Seeing the video, BJP State Secretary Ramesh Naidu tweeted- “Engaging in public displays of affection, like kissing and hugging, in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in #Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable.” He later deleted the tweet. Sanon and Raut have not reacted or responded to the criticism for the same.

The latest addition to their remarkable journey was the grand unveiling of the final trailer at Tirupati. While the majority of the cast and crew were present at the event, one team member, in particular, caught everyone’s attention: music director Atul. Demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the film, Atul rode a bike all the way from Mumbai to Tirupati to attend the event.

While his journey to the Sri Venkateswara stadium in Tirupati was quite an eventful one, Atul received a warm welcome from fans. This bike ride to Tirupati has surely left many in admiration for Atul’s gesture. Well, Atul who is a motorcycle enthusiast rode a BMW beast and truly made the Adipurush final trailer launch event a memorable one with his road journey. This will surely be a highlight to remember from Adipurush’s promotions.

Back in October 2022, when Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar shared the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush, netizens were left unimpressed. Things did improve marginally when the same teaser was shown to a bunch of journalists in 3D but the quantum of the damage was too big. The makers that were eying for a January 11 release pushed the date to rework on VFX, and now it’ll finally see the lights of the day on June 16 this year.

The trailer suggests director Om Raut and the whole team has used a unique technology for visual effects. Result? Some impressive visuals better and far better than the teaser. But is it going to be enough? It’s the epic tale of the Ramayana. We have Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman. We have sprawling shots of Hanuman uprooting the Sanjeevani Booti and the attack on Raavan’s Lanka. We have glimpses of a distressed Sita at his den waiting for her Ram.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.