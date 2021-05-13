'The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman,' NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote in a letter to the Mumbai Police.

The NCW has written to the Mumbai Police seeking their intervention in a case in which actor Shweta Tiwari shared a CCTV video of her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli purportedly assaulting her and her son.

@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to immediately into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.https://t.co/Tdqsgo7FBp — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 12, 2021

"In the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the ground. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting inside the house as well," stated the letter from NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale describing the incident.

"The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days," she said.

Tiwari and Kohli tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

After Tiwari's video went viral, Kohli too posted a video titled "Let the truth come out".

