NCW issues fresh notice to Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela and others to record statement in sexual assault case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued fresh notices to Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actresses Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, and television actor Prince Narula for recording witness statements on a complaint filed by social activist Yogita Bhayana.

In a tweet, NCW said that Bhayana has, in a complaint, alleged sexual and mental assault on several girls by Sunny Verma, the promoter of IMG Ventures, and his accomplice.

NCW said that the people against whom notices have been issued were directed to appear before the Commission but they have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting.

The commission said that serious note has been taken of their non-appearance and the meeting has been adjourned for 18 August at 11:30 am. The organisation added that if they fail to appear again, action will be taken against them as per the procedures.

The tweet was also shared by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma. On 15 July, Yogita Bhayana shared a video on her Twitter saying that she has been approached by a few girls who have accused Sunny Verma of wrongdoings. She even accused that Verma has been getting the support of celebrities from Bollywood.

A report by Times Now said that in her complaint letter to NCW sent on 31 July, Yogita said Sunny Verma invites girls on the pretext of organising a Miss Asia contest claiming that the contest will launch them as models.

After the girls apply, they are asked by the female accomplices of Sunny to submit their nude pictures in order to get the better ranking in the contest, the complaint letter to NCW said.

Sunny has also been alleged of blackmailing the girls. The report said that he has been arrested before on charges of sexual assault.