NCB summons Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic helps in drug probe linked to actor's death
Days after the arrest of Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, NCB has issued summons against actor's house helps, Neeraj and Keshav, for questioning.
The NCB on Sunday questioned two former domestic workers of Sushant Singh Rajput in a drugs case linked to the Bollywood actor's death last year at its Mumbai zonal office, an official said.
The anti-drugs agency had issued summons against the duo, identified as Neeraj and Keshav, for questioning, he said.
He said the duo came on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad on Friday.
"We located the duo and brought them to the office for questioning. They are still at the office," the official told Press Trust of India.
Pithani was Rajput's friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai.
According to his statement to Mumbai Police, Pithani was among the first to see the actor's hanging body when Rajput (34) allegedly committed suicide on 14 June, 2020.
The NCB began a separate probe when some WhatsApp chats of the late actor indicated drug use.
Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and the actor's staff members Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were arrested in the drug case last year and later got bail.
also read
Rakul Preet Singh says Sardar Ka Grandson celebrates unconditional love among families: 'Film's emotion is universal'
"It's about people going to different extents for family," says Rakul Preet Singh on her film Sardar Ka Grandson, that releases on Netflix India
'Act of madness': Editors, restorers discuss recreating original seven-hour cut of Napolean, Abel Gance's 1927 silent classic
Using a mix of chemical processes and the latest digitisation techniques, workers have managed to restore missing frames and turn Napolean into high-definition print.
Visceral conviction, terrifying eyes: Reading Ashutosh Rana's performances, from Sangharsh to Pagglait
Ashutosh Rana has come out commendably restrained in his second innings, if one may call it. But he continues to terrify us with his performances, when he chooses to.