NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai for cruise drug case
A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case till now, including star kid Aryan Khan
Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, an official said.
"The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatri''s residence and office in Bandra here this morning," he said.
Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.
Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.
also read
Cruise ship narcotics bust: NCB likens case to Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes novels
Before making his submissions for the remand of the four accused in the case, SPP Advait Sethna told the court that this case has become like detective novels as there is a new twist at every moment
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Kids: Why Aryan Khan's media trial is unfair, but hardly surprising
Because Aryan Khan is a man, and the son of Shah Rukh Khan, he will not get the Rhea Chakraborty treatment. But surely, there are more important things to do than reign in a handful of elite, privileged teenagers who, regardless of their culpability, still have the means to bounce back from such setbacks.
Opinion | It's time for Bollywood celebrities to stop glamourising and normalising drug abuse
Drug abuse is a complex issue and since Bollywood is at the centre of all the media spotlight, celebrities should behave responsibly and present a social conduct which inspire the young to be creative.