NCB detains Tollywood actress in connection to drug probe during raid at Mumbai hotel

Officials have reportedly recovered 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10 lakh during the operation

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained a Tollywood actress on Saturday night, 2 January during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai’s Mira Road area. She has been detained under the charges of alleged drug possession.

The raid was conducted after the police arrested an executive working at a multinational company near Bandra railway station on Saturday. The cops had recovered 400 gram of mephedrone (MD) from the suspect named Chand Mohammed Shaikh which is worth 10 lakh rupees. The Bandra resident was nabbed with the substance in his two-wheeler as per reports.

According to media reports, the 27-year-old suspect was interrogated and he revealed that he had procured the drugs from a dealer named Saeed. The report added that this man from Bhayandar area in Mumbai is a history-sheeter and is likely a major drug supplier in the western suburbs of the metropolitan.

Based upon the information given by the executive, the officials raided a hotel in Bhayandar, believing it to be the place where Saeed was currently staying at. However, the man managed to give a slip to the police according to the reports.

When the officials reached the room where Saeed was allegedly in, they only found an actress there. She has been detained by the drug control authority and is being interrogated at present. The police also found some substances from the room which are believed to be drugs and are being tested by the officials.

As per The Indian Express, the raid was conducted at The Crown Business Hotel and the NCB Mumbai have registered an offence against Saeed and currently are looking out for him.

On the other hand, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Chand Mohammed Shaikh as per the statement given by Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s Zonal Director to news outlets.