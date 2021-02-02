NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar in drug probe
While is questioning is underway, the NCB had earlier raided Rishikesh Pawar's residence and seized some gadgets.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday detained assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with the drugs case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.
Questioning of Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor, is underway at the NCB's office, an officer said.
Pawar's name had cropped up during interrogation of other accused arrested earlier in the case, he said.
"Pawar was detained by the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB after various summons were issued to him," the official added.
The NCB had earlier raided Pawar's residence and seized some gadgets, the official said.
Rajput died by suicide in his suburban Bandra home on 14 June. last year.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case.
The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last few months. The federal anti-drugs agency had also arrested a number of drug peddlers.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
