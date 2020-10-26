NCB arrests television actress for allegedly purchasing drugs in Mumbai
A case was registered against the actor and the drug supplier under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was allegedly receiving ganja (marijuana) from a person at Machimar locality in Versova area of Andheri on Saturday.
The anti-drug agency seized 99 gm ganja from their possession, the official said.
The actress and the drug supplier, identified as Faisal (20), were subsequently arrested, he said.
During their questioning, it came to light that the seized drug was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur, a resident of Versova, who was also later arrested, the official said.
A case was registered against all the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that the NCB was conducting a probe into the case.
