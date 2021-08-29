NCB arrests Armaan Kohli in drugs case, hours after raiding his Mumbai house
Banned drugs were allegedly recovered from Armaan Kohli's house in Mumbai, sources in NCB had said.
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested, hours after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai, sources in the central agency said.
An NCB team raided Kohli's house in the evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, said an official.
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others were quizzing him, he added.
#UPDATE | Following a raid, NCB team takes actor Armaan Kohli to its office from his residence in Mumbai
— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021
After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office: NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/8GlemyLkUn
— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021
Mumbai | Actor Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. NCB Mumbai raided Kohli's house in suburban Andheri and recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from him
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021
Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starter Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.
The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency here the day before.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
