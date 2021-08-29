Entertainment

NCB arrests Armaan Kohli in drugs case, hours after raiding his Mumbai house

Banned drugs were allegedly recovered from Armaan Kohli's house in Mumbai, sources in NCB had said.

FP Staff August 29, 2021 10:33:43 IST
NCB arrests Armaan Kohli in drugs case, hours after raiding his Mumbai house

Armaan Kohli

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested, hours after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai, sources in the central agency said.

An NCB team raided Kohli's house in the evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, said an official.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others were quizzing him, he added.

Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starter Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency here the day before.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: August 29, 2021 10:33:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

Malayalam film producer and celebrity chef Naushad passes away
Entertainment

Malayalam film producer and celebrity chef Naushad passes away

Owner of 'Naushad the big Chef', Naushad ventured into the film industry by producing Blessy's first film, Kazhcha, starring Mammootty.

Sterling K Brown, Mark Duplass to star in sci-fi film Biosphere, directed by Mel Eslyn
Entertainment

Sterling K Brown, Mark Duplass to star in sci-fi film Biosphere, directed by Mel Eslyn

The details of the Biosphere's plot are being kept under wraps.

Kanye West just wants to be Ye: Singer files paperwork to legally change his name
Entertainment

Kanye West just wants to be Ye: Singer files paperwork to legally change his name

The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the singer wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favour of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name