NBCUniversal’s August and September theatrical release schedule for India includes Promising Young Woman on 6 August, Old on 13 August and F9: The Fast Saga on 19 August

A host of Hollywood movies, including the latest Fast & Furious instalment, director M Night Shyamalan's Old and Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman, will be theatrically releasing in India in the coming weeks.

Hollywood studio NBCUniversal has come up with seven movie releases in the months of August and September in India.

"NBCUniversal has been eagerly waiting for cinemas to reopen to offer its varied and exciting slate to Indian audiences so they can fully benefit from the theatrical experience that they have been missing," the studio said in a press release.

The studio will first release Promising Young Woman, which recently won its director Emerald Fennell an Oscar for best original screenplay.

The movie, featuring Carey Mulligan as a young woman haunted by a traumatic past, will release on 6 August.

Shyamalan's Old, about a group of people who find themselves ageing with horrifying alacrity on a beach, will release a week later on 13 August.

It will be followed by Vin Diesel-led Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga on 19 August.

Animated feature The Croods: A New Age, a sequel to 2013 hit of the same name, will debut in Indian theatres on 17 August along with Bob Odenkirk-starrer Nobody.

Two weeks later, The Boss Baby: Family Business, a follow-up to 2017's animated hit The Boss Baby, will be released on September 10.

The studio is also bringing The Forever Purge, the fifth and final film in the Purge franchise, on 17 September.

NBCUniversal is the second Hollywood studio to bring its much-awaited titles in India as the coronavirus cases in the country declines.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros Pictures announced the release dates for its three movies -- DC movie The Suicide Squad (5 August), Mortal Kombat (30 July) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It (13 August).

States like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls.

Whereas in Delhi, theatres opened on Monday at 50 per cent occupancy.