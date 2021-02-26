NBCUniversal drops new trailer of action thriller Nobody, featuring Bob Odenkirk

Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller, captures the story of Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) who suffers from PTSD

NBCUniversal dropped a fresh new trailer of their upcoming action thriller — Nobody.

Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller, captures the story of Hutch Mansell played by Bob Odenkirk. A complex and layered character, to say the least, he is one, who is always in conflict with himself as he suffers from PTSD.

In the trailer, Bob can be seen essaying the role of a family man who is in a dilemma most of the time due to his messed-up relations with his family. The trailer shows some beautiful elements with Bob in full-action mode hunting down his enemies. Teasing audiences and leaving them asking for more, the gripping trailer ends with Bob Odenkirk’s popular dialogue, “I Am Nobody.”

Known for his acclaimed performances in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, Odenkirk's Nobody is a much-anticipated project after Better Call Saul.

Nobody, from the house of NBCUniversal, will soon release across theatres in India. The movie is directed by Ilya Naishuller and features Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielson, Christopher Lloyd, in key roles.

Watch the trailer

undefined