NBC investigation of Matt Lauer finds 'no evidence' senior executives knew about alleged sexual misconduct

NBCUniversal has revealed its findings from the internal investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct against former Today host Matt Lauer.

News anchor and former Today Show co host, Lauer was dismissed from NBC in November last year over allegations of sexual misconduct. According to NBCU, Lauer admitted being guilty in the case involving a female complainant who had reached out to the NBC management. Citing this behaviour to be in violation of company standards, the management decided to terminate his contract.

Shortly after Lauer’s firing made headlines, three other women stepped forward with similar complaints. NBCU then ordered an internal investigation in consultation with two law firms-Proskauer Rose and Davis Polk.

Variety reports the investigation covered 68 people — who were either directly or indirectly involved in the process — and concluded in the report that “no evidence indicating that any NBC News or —Today show leadership, News HR or others in positions of authority in the News Division received any complaints about Lauer’s workplace behavior prior to 27 November, 2017”. It categorically said that the women who came forward with the complaints had not notified any members of the management or anyone in position of authority about their encounters with Lauer.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack addressed his staff over the issue in a memo, stating “We cannot change the past. What we can do is learn from it, and try to make it right. We have already begun to turn the page to establish a safer and more respectful environment. That requires strong, specific steps in a sustained manner to transform the culture.”

After the firing, Lauer released a statement taking responsibility for said misconduct, apologised to those whom he hurt and promised to start a damage repair process. He also alluded to disagreements with some of the report’s findings, without getting into detail.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 18:11 PM