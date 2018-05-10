You are here:

NBC investigation of Matt Lauer finds 'no evidence' senior executives knew about alleged sexual misconduct

FP Staff

May,10 2018 18:11:16 IST

NBCUniversal has revealed its findings from the internal investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct against former Today host Matt Lauer.

News anchor and former Today Show co host, Lauer was dismissed from NBC in November last year over allegations of sexual misconduct. According to NBCU, Lauer admitted being guilty in the case involving a female complainant who had reached out to the NBC management. Citing this behaviour to be in violation of company standards, the management decided to terminate his contract.

Shortly after Lauer’s firing made headlines, three other women stepped forward with similar complaints. NBCU then ordered an internal investigation in consultation with two law firms-Proskauer Rose and Davis Polk.

FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC News announced Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, that Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

File image of Matt Lauer. AP Photo/Richard Drew

Variety reports the investigation covered 68 people — who were either directly or indirectly involved in the process — and concluded in the report that “no evidence indicating that any NBC News or —Today show leadership, News HR or others in positions of authority in the News Division received any complaints about Lauer’s workplace behavior prior to 27 November, 2017”. It categorically said that the women who came forward with the complaints had not notified any members of the management or anyone in position of authority about their encounters with Lauer.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack addressed his staff over the issue in a memo, stating “We cannot change the past. What we can do is learn from it, and try to make it right. We have already begun to turn the page to establish a safer and more respectful environment. That requires strong, specific steps in a sustained manner to transform the culture.”

After the firing, Lauer released a statement taking responsibility for said misconduct, apologised to those whom he hurt and promised to start a damage repair process. He also alluded to disagreements with some of the report’s findings, without getting into detail.

