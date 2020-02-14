You are here:

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni to team up for Vignesh Shivan's Tamil musical

South superstars Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Sethepathi are set to share screen space in upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Billed as a romantic musical, the project will be directed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Shivan announced Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on the occasion of Valentine's Day with a promo video.

Check out the promo video here

This is the first time Samantha and Nayanthara will collaborate for a project. However, Vijay has worked with both Nayanthara and Samantha in the past. Vijay and Nayanthara worked earlier in the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, written and directed by Vignesh. On the other hand, Samantha and Vijay were part of the critically acclaimed 2019 thriller Super Deluxe.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, who recently composed the music of Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar.

Several reports state the project was first conceived in 2016, and was supposed to on floors at that time. It was also reported Nayanthara and Trisha would play the female leads. But the project was shelved because of the unavailability of dates on Sethupathi's part.

Vijay Sethupathi currently has a number of projects lined up. He is shooting for Master, co-starring Vijay. He will also make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Nayanthara was recently roped in for Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. This is the third time Nayanthara will collaborate with Rajinikanth for a film. Earlier, the duo worked together on Chandramukhi (2005) and Darbar (2019).

Samantha, meanwhile, is basking in the success of her latest release, Jaanu, featuring Sharwanand as the male lead.

