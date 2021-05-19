Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at Chennai hospital
VigneshShivan shared pictures of himself and Nayanthara receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to stay indoors and safe
Actor Nayanthara and her beau, director Vignesh Shivan got the first jab for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, 18 May.
Vignesh shared pictures of himself and Nayanthara receiving their first shot of the vaccine at a vaccination centre in Chennai. While sharing the pictures, the director urged people to get vaccinated. “Stay safe, stay indoors,” he added.
According to a report in ETimes, the two received the COVID-19 vaccine shots at Chennai’s Kumaran Hospitals.
On the work front, Nayanthara is starring in Annaatthe, starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. She is also working with Vignesh who is directing an upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Apart from Nayanthara, the movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha, reports the publication.
Several other stars and celebrities from the Tamil film industry have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Superstar Rajinikanth took a shot of the vaccine on Thursday, 13 May. A picture of the legendary actor receiving the jab was shared by his daughter Soundarya.
Reportedly, Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for Annaatthe in Hyderabad recently and returned to Chennai on Wednesday, 12 May.
Other South actors who have received the vaccine are Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Puneeth Rajkumar.
