Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya to turn producer with Sai Kabir's modern-day satire, Holy Cow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is touted as Bollywood's best actor in its alternate cinema (a division which the actor self-admittedly loathes). As per a DNA report, the actor's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, is set to step into the world of filmmaking by producing the upcoming film, Holy Cow.

Aaliya confirmed the news in a statement. Holy Cow will be a modern satire which includes the 'sensibility of serious cinema', said Aaliya. The film will be directed by Sai Kabir, who is best known for his work in Revolver Rani, Kismat Konnection and The Shaukeens among others. Terming it a female-centric film, Kabir added that his narrative's protagonist will be a cow. The director and producer confirmed that Holy Cow will go on floors in Madhya Pradesh soon.

Nawazuddin's last performance on the silver screen was as Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. The film, Thackeray, opened to considerably good reviews with most critics lauding the actor's performance as the controversial politician. The actor will next be seen in Photograph, directed by Ritesh Batra. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and is scheduled to hit theatres on 8 March, 2019.

Photograph premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 11:20:13 IST