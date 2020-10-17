Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aliya records statement in POSCO court, reiterates molestation allegation against actor's brother

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui was unavailable for comment, his brother Saifuddin Siddiqui alleged that Aliya was trying to blackmail and extort money from the actor.

The estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aliya, has recorded her statement before a magistrate here reiterating her allegation that the actor’s brother had molested a family member in 2012.

Circle Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi told PTI that Aliya appeared before the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court and got her statement recorded under section 164 of the CrPC (recording of confessions and statements) on her complaint against her husband and his four family members.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not available for comment, his brother Saifuddin Siddiqui alleged that Aliya was trying to blackmail and extort money from the actor.

Last month, Aliya recorded her statement in Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar. Aliya came to the Budhana police station from Mumbai and recorded her statement, corroborating what she had alleged in her complaint, SHO Kushalpal Singh had said.

She had lodged her complaint on 27 July at a Mumbai police station, which registered an FIR there and forwarded it to the Budhana police station on the ground that the place of occurrence of the offense fell in the jurisdiction of this police station, said the SHO.

He said in her statement she also reiterated her allegation of molestation of a family member in 2012 by the actor’s brother Minhajuddin Siddiqui. She also alleged that she had apprised her in-laws’ family about the molestation incident but they told her to keep quiet and solve the matter within the family.

In May, Aliya had sent a legal notice to the actor, claiming maintenance and divorce.

Nawazuddin and Aliya, who got married in 2009, have two children.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)