Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit OTT, says it has become 'dumping ground for redundant shows'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who starred in Netflix India's Sacred Games, said OTT medium has degenerated over the years and that 'quantity has killed quality' of the shows on the web platforms.
India's population of 1.3 billion people has attracted streaming giants Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video and Disney's Hotstar, all keen to tap into a vast and fast-growing market.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a celebrated film actor, starred in Netflix's first Indian original series Sacred Games, released in 2018 to international acclaim.
But the 47-year-old told entertainment site Bollywood Hungama in an interview published on the weekend that "quantity has killed quality" on the so-called over-the-top (OTT) web platforms.
"The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don't deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say," he said.
"It's become 'dhanda' (Hindi for racket) for big production houses and actors... Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content."
He added that the "excitement and challenge around the digital medium" that he experienced while working on Sacred Games was gone.
"When I can't bear to watch them how can I bear to be in them?" he added.
Siddiqui has been described as one of Hindi cinema's great success stories.
He came from humble beginnings in a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and made it big in Bollywood after moving to India's film capital Mumbai in 2000.
The Indian entertainment market -- valued at $24 billion by accountancy giant EY -- is already one of the world's biggest, while smartphone adoption is forecast to expand further in coming years.
also read
Dave Chappelle slams cancel culture after Netflix transgender controversy: 'I am not bending to anyone's demands'
Dave Chappelle said a documentary he made chronicling a series of stand-up shows could not find distribution because of the controversy over The Closer. "Am I cancelled or not?" he asks in an Instagram video.
As Call My Agent: Bollywood releases, a look back at the original French series that showed stardom isn't all that glitters
In a society riddled with taboo, where chai is served with a side of salacious blind items, can the Indian adaptation go beyond the ‘gossip’ appeal?
One Mic Stand writers room on making stand-up sets for celebrities, and training them to be 'losers' on stage
"When you're doing stand-up, you have to believe that you're not the most important person in the room. That's what we have to explain to the celebrities. Some get it easily, but for some, it's a struggle," says Dhruv Deshpande from the writers room of One Mic Stand.