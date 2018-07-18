Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his South debut in Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film; Simran to be paired opposite superstar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance as the deadly gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in his latest Netflix original web series Sacred Games is getting rave response from movie buffs across India. The latest update on the award-winning actor is that he has been roped in to play a crucial role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s untitled action drama film with director Karthik Subbaraj of Pizza and Jigarthanda fame.

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi, who is considered to be Tamil cinema’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui, confirmed to Firstpost that he plays the antagonist in the untitled Superstar Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film. Now, the presence of Nawazuddin Siddiqui himself in this magnum opus has raised the expectations one step higher.

Sources say that while Vijay Sethupathi is the main baddie; Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a substantial role in the film and his portions will establish a major conflict in the storyline.

Sun Pictures, the producers of the film have also confirmed that Simran, the '90s numero uno actress of Tamil cinema, has been paired opposite Rajinikanth in the film. Long back, Firstpost had reported that the makers approached Simran to play Rajinikanth’s wife in the film and now, the producers have made it official through an official statement.

In the first schedule of the film held in Dehradun, Karthik Subbaraj shot scenes featuring Rajinikanth, National Award winning actor Bobby Simha, Sanath and Enai Nokki Paayum Thota girl Megha Akash. “In the first schedule, scenes featuring Rajinikanth in a college campus setup was shot along with combinations sequences with Bobby Simha, Sanath, and Megha. Simran and Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the second schedule which will commence this week in Dehradun”, said a source close to the team.

Despite being paired opposite all the leading stars of the ‘90s including Kamal Haasan, Simran missed the chance of sharing screen space with Rajinikanth but things have finally fallen in place with the Karthik Subbaraj film.

After confirming Vijay Sethupathi’s presence in the film, director Karthik Subbaraj and Rajinikanth preferred not to officially announce anything on the cast and crew because of the Sterlite protest issue in Tamil Nadu but now, as things have settled down, the producers took to their Twitter page to reveal the two interesting additions to their film.

Besides the scenes which are being shot in Dehradun, the script demands sequences need to be filmed in Madurai but considering the tedious crowd controlling task, Karthik Subbaraj and the film’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan are planning to erect a grand set replicating the key locales of the city.

For the first time, most wanted Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander is working on the songs and background score of this Rajinikanth starrer and he has already delivered all the rough tracks to the film’s director Karthik Subbaraj. The film also has two more National Award winners including cinematographer Tirru (24) and stunt choreographer Peter Hein (Puli Murugan).

Sources say that Karthik Subbaraj will be wrapping up the entire shoot of the film by the end of this year. Though the shoot will be completed before December 2018, Sun Pictures want the film to release only for Summer holidays 2019 (mostly for 14 April—Tamil New Year weekend). Pongal/ Sankranti holiday weekend is another option but producers of some of the biggies including Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, NTR biopic featuring Balakrishna and Mammootty’s Yatra have occupied the slot so, Superstar Rajinikanth's film will hit the screens only for the next year summer holidays in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

