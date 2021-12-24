As per the series, the players in this episode trying to cut or carve a design or shape such as a triangle, umbrella or circle into a piece of honeycomb candy known as Dalgona. For the unversed, Dalgona is a popular Korean street food treat.

Ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recently shared a crossover video where he is seen featuring in one of streaming giant Netflix's series. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor stars as a participant in the Dalgona challenge epic scene from the popular Korean series, Squid Game. This series is about a survival game where people are desperate to get out of debt.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Badlapur actor shared a video in which he is seen participating in the Dalgona challenge. In the clip, the actor is captured at the same game location as the series with original contestants and armed guards who are walking around in red suits.

In the video, the Sacred Games star who has been digitally added to the scene is captured licking the candy which is in a star shape design. As the scene opens, all the contestants including Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), and Cho Sang-wo (Park Hae-soo) are seen participating.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin - who is sitting among them - is seen looking around as the guards shoot other people. As one of the guards come close to him, he asks, "Koi aur flavour milega kya (Can I get any other flavour)? Kesar pista, kala khatta, anything?"

Watch the video here



On sharing the clip, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor captioned it with a note saying why do such people keep playing games with him and what do they want. Furthermore, Nawazuddin has been numbered as a contestant '000' in the crossover video.

Days ago, Netflix had shared an edited poster on Nawazuddin standing among the Squid Game contestants. Interestingly, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about a second season of the popular show last month at a red-carpet celebration.