Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in Squid Game's dalgona candy game scene; crossover video intrigues fans
As per the series, the players in this episode trying to cut or carve a design or shape such as a triangle, umbrella or circle into a piece of honeycomb candy known as Dalgona. For the unversed, Dalgona is a popular Korean street food treat.
Ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recently shared a crossover video where he is seen featuring in one of streaming giant Netflix's series. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor stars as a participant in the Dalgona challenge epic scene from the popular Korean series, Squid Game. This series is about a survival game where people are desperate to get out of debt.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Badlapur actor shared a video in which he is seen participating in the Dalgona challenge. In the clip, the actor is captured at the same game location as the series with original contestants and armed guards who are walking around in red suits.
As per the series, the players in this episode trying to cut or carve a design or shape such as a triangle, umbrella or circle into a piece of honeycomb candy known as Dalgona. For the unversed, Dalgona is a popular Korean street food treat.
In the video, the Sacred Games star who has been digitally added to the scene is captured licking the candy which is in a star shape design. As the scene opens, all the contestants including Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), and Cho Sang-wo (Park Hae-soo) are seen participating.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin - who is sitting among them - is seen looking around as the guards shoot other people. As one of the guards come close to him, he asks, "Koi aur flavour milega kya (Can I get any other flavour)? Kesar pista, kala khatta, anything?"
Watch the video here
On sharing the clip, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor captioned it with a note saying why do such people keep playing games with him and what do they want. Furthermore, Nawazuddin has been numbered as a contestant '000' in the crossover video.
Days ago, Netflix had shared an edited poster on Nawazuddin standing among the Squid Game contestants. Interestingly, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about a second season of the popular show last month at a red-carpet celebration.
also read
'No plans to purchase Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's exclusive wedding video, let alone for Rs 80 cr: Amazon Prime source
“Why would we pay Rs 80 crore for something that is already on the social media? No wedding in India would justify that kind of investment by any OTT platform," says the source on reports about exclusive streaming rights of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.
Minnal Murali movie review: Tovino Thomas is a charming, true-blue desi, out-and-out naadan superhero
Basil Joseph's film may be a tribute to the Hollywood superhero genre and made on a larger budget than is the norm with Malayalam cinema, but it is also everything that the Malayalam New New Wave of the past decade is loved for across India.
How drug abuse emerged as common central theme of shows in 2021, from Aranyak to Mare of Easttown
As their impact grows across the spectrum, stories that highlight the growing menace of prescription drug abuse will inspire more interesting content in the years to come.