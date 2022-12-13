Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no doubt one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and is known for portraying some unconventional roles on screen. From struggling for years to becoming a household name in India, the actor is a self-made man and never misses a chance to impress his fans with his performance. Thanks to his versatile acting, he has perfectly portrayed every role he has . With that said, he is again ready to surprise his fans with his upcoming film, Haddi where he will be playing the role of a transgender.

While the first look of the film has been already released by the makers and shows the actor in drag as he wears a gown with perfect hair and makeup. The look did not give out much information about his role or the film’s story, but it did strike a chord with the fans who were left surprised by his transformation.

Now, a video has been shared by Nawazuddin detailing the entire process of his transformation which he undergoes every day for the role.

Watch:



In the video, the actor can be seen seated in his chair while a group of makeup and hair artists can be seen working on his look in order to ensure that everything looks perfectly in line with his character. It is pretty easy to guess that the entire transformation takes hours every single day and the results are definitely worth waiting for.

Speaking about the transformation video, it runs in a timelapse mode showing the actor getting his makeup and hair set, and finally concludes with Nawaz’s final look. Dressed in a white salwar kameez along with makeup and hair, he can be seen standing in a crowd with his face staring up towards the camera.

As soon as the video was shared, fans were thrilled to see his look. Users took to the comment section and praised Nawazuddin for his transformation. Notably, the actor’s first look was released in August this year. Stating that the film is a noir revenge drama, the makers also said that it will hit screens in 2023.

