Nawazuddin Siddiqui reunites with Sacred Games co-star Elnaaz Norouzi for Jaideep Chopra's Sangeen

Sangeen will be shot across London and Mumbai and will go on floors in January 2021.

The shooting of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Sangeen will commence from January 2021. Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi will play the female lead in the film.

The film will be shot in Mumbai and London and is likely to release in 2021.

Sangeen is written and directed by Jaideep Chopra and produced by Gurjit Singh and Ankit Khanna. Singer-songwriter-rapper Raftaar, who worked on Siddiqui's Manto, has been roped in for the film's music.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI - ELNAAZ NOROUZI... #NawazuddinSiddiqui to head the cast of #Sangeen... Costars #SacredGames actress #ElnaazNorouzi... Directed by Jaideep Chopra... Produced by Gurjit Singh and Ankit Khanna... Music by #Raftaar... Shoot starts Jan 2021 in #Mumbai and #London. pic.twitter.com/lCzoARPd6t — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2020

Sangeen is jointly produced by Gurjit Singh of Golden Era Films and Ankit Khanna of AK Projekts.

Siddiqui described Sangeen as a "unique film" and said he is thrilled to be essaying a "thought-provoking character".

"I am looking forward to teaming up once again with Elnaaz Norouzi after Sacred Games. The script is an experimental one and I am sure Jaideep Chopra will do full justice to it and together we will be able to discover something novel," the actor said in a statement.

Iran-born Norouzi said she is honoured to reunite with Siddiqui after the popular Netflix crime-drama series.

"Sangeen is an incredible script, a role I've always secretly dreamt of essaying as an actor. I am looking forward to bringing that complex character to life with Jaideep sir who has written it so skilfully," she added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)