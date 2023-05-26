Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come forward to clarify his statement wrongly perceived on the recent issue of banning the film The Kerala Story. Being a true cinema lover himself, Nawaz is known far and wide because of his unconventional nail-biting performances. The actor firmly believes in the art of making films and that every project should get its due credit irrespective of the likings of the audience or not.

Nawaz took to his social media clarifying and requesting people to not file any false news for the sake of fake publicity.

Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP – I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever.

STOP BANNING FILMS.

STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!! — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 26, 2023

Taking to his social media he clarified saying “Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP – I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!!”

Kangana on The Kerala Story ban

Ranaut on Tuesday said the ban imposed on The Kerala Story by some states was “unconstitutional” after it was cleared by the CBFC.

“Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct,” Ranaut, 36, told reporters here.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

According to Kangana Ranaut, people often complain that Bollywood does not make the kind of films they want to watch. “When a film like The Kerala Story is made, people’s complaint is redressed. Such films help the film industry,” she said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.