Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma begin shooting for romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is being directed by Kushan Nandy and being produced by Naeem A Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma have started shooting for the romcom Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, stating that the film commenced shoot in Barabanki and also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is being directed by Kushan Nandy and being produced by Naeem A Siddiqui. Kiran Shyam Shroff is serving as the creative producer of the film.

See the post

NAWAZUDDIN - NEHA IN ROM-COM... #JogiraSaraRaRa - starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui and #NehaSharma - begins shoot in #Barabanki... Costars #SanjayMishra and #MahaakshayChakraborty... Directed by Kushan Nandy... Produced by Naeem A Siddiqui... Kiran Shyam Shroff is Creative Producer. pic.twitter.com/gcl0LmT6J1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2021

In an earlier interaction, director Kushan Nany had revealed that Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a quirky romantic comedy about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters.

The director added it is exciting to work with Nawazuddin and create something diametrically opposite to what they did last time. He added that the film is special for both Nawazuddin and him and he is glad they are finally being able to get on sets and begin shooting.

Nandy had also added that he is looking forward to working with Neha.

According to the report, Nawazuddin and Kushan have earlier worked together in the 2017 film Babumoshai Bandookbaz.

Meanwhile, Neha Shamra had taken to her Instagram to announce to fans that they will be shooting for the film with the image of the script placed close to a cup of coffee. She captioned the image, "A new journey begins 💫!! Onto to the next one #grateful #anactorslife #jogirasararara."