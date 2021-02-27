Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma begin shooting for romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra
Jogira Sara Ra Ra is being directed by Kushan Nandy and being produced by Naeem A Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma have started shooting for the romcom Jogira Sara Ra Ra.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, stating that the film commenced shoot in Barabanki and also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is being directed by Kushan Nandy and being produced by Naeem A Siddiqui. Kiran Shyam Shroff is serving as the creative producer of the film.
See the post
NAWAZUDDIN - NEHA IN ROM-COM... #JogiraSaraRaRa - starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui and #NehaSharma - begins shoot in #Barabanki... Costars #SanjayMishra and #MahaakshayChakraborty... Directed by Kushan Nandy... Produced by Naeem A Siddiqui... Kiran Shyam Shroff is Creative Producer. pic.twitter.com/gcl0LmT6J1
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2021
In an earlier interaction, director Kushan Nany had revealed that Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a quirky romantic comedy about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters.
The director added it is exciting to work with Nawazuddin and create something diametrically opposite to what they did last time. He added that the film is special for both Nawazuddin and him and he is glad they are finally being able to get on sets and begin shooting.
Nandy had also added that he is looking forward to working with Neha.
According to the report, Nawazuddin and Kushan have earlier worked together in the 2017 film Babumoshai Bandookbaz.
Meanwhile, Neha Shamra had taken to her Instagram to announce to fans that they will be shooting for the film with the image of the script placed close to a cup of coffee. She captioned the image, "A new journey begins 💫!! Onto to the next one #grateful #anactorslife #jogirasararara."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a 'different Indian woman who looks nothing like me,' says Jameela Jamil after Twitter user confuses actors
A Twitter user recently got confused between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jameela Jamil, and inquired if Nick Jonas and Jamil have gotten divorced.
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid begins shoot for his Hindi film debut Maharaja
Maharaja will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.
Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar's AtrangiRe, directed by Aanand L Rai, to release in theatres on 6 August
AtrangiRe, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand L Rai after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa, will feature Akshay Kumar in a "special role."