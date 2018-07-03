Nawazuddin Siddiqui may play Ranveer Singh's coach in Kabir Khan's upcoming cricket drama 83

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Kabir Khan's upcoming film, 83, based on India's win against West Indies in the 1983 cricket World Cup may see Nawazuddin Siddiqui donning the coach's hat for Ranveer Singh's team, who will star as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Mirror also reported that the film is scheduled for release in August 2019 and the shooting is expected to commence later this year. The film will be shot at real locations.

The report also mentions that casting for other roles is still going on and Siddiqui is expected to be on board for the role soon. Kabir told Mirror, "It’s too early to comment so I won’t confirm or deny anything."

Siddiqui had earlier worked with Kabir in the Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, essaying the role of a Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab.

Singh had expressed his excitement to work on this project in an earlier interview and had said that it was an honour to tell the story of India's iconic win.

Singh's last film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavaat. His other upcoming projects are Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan. Siddiqui will be seen next in Netflix's series Sacred Games, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

