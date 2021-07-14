Nicholas Cage recently confirmed that he will no longer be portraying Joe Exotic in the previously announced Amazon series after the studio decided to shelf it.

There are many new and exciting developments from streamers and traditional production houses announced daily. Today's updates include Nawazuddin Siddiqui's casting in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tiku weds Sheru and Nicholas Cage confirming that Amazon is no longer making the Joe Exotic series with him in the lead.

Here is a round-up of the latest announcements:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiku weds Sheru

Kangana Ranaut's Tiku weds Sheru has cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actor-producer revealed on social media recently. The project that marks her debut as a producer in the digital space via Manikarnika Films is billed as a "love story with dark humour." Ranaut had announced the project alongside the launch of her production house's banner in 2020, writes The Week.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G begins production

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming campus comedy-drama Doctor G went on floors in Bhopal on Wednesday, the makers said.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, both playing doctors. Khurrana, who also features in the film as a doctor, will be in Bhopal for over a month-long schedule. Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman to helm Stark Trek film

Fresh off his directing Emmy nomination for Disney Plus' WandaVision, Matt Shakman will next helm a mystery Star Trek film for Paramount Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, J J Abrams, who directed the 2009 feature reboot of the cult sci-fi TV series, is attached to produce the film.

Paramount will release the reboot on 9 June, 2023. This will be the feature directorial debut for Shakman, whose TV credits include popular titles like Game of Thrones, The Boys, Succession, and Fargo.

Amazon shelves Joe Exotic series, starring Nicholas Cage

Nicholas Cage is not going to play Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s hit documentary series Tiger King, in a previously announced show for Amazon.

The actor told Variety, "We should clear the record. I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it to come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant."

