Having known him personally for so many years, my heart reaches out to Nawazuddin Siddiqui for what he is going through.

The actor who started from scratch with no money, no connection in the film industry and zero chances of making it, let alone making it big (or so, the industry bigwigs told him) actually became a Bollywood bigwig, big enough to amass enough wealth to build a palatial mansion in Mumbai named after his father Nawaab, just a stone’s throw away from Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

The home, let me tell you, is a work of art. Every brick stone, mound and mortar are handpicked by Nawaz. Every room is custom-built and the entire edifice, every inch of it is in, white.

The white, alas is now reduced to a grimy ghost of the glittering façade that Nawaab projected. There is a terrible domestic conflict going on at Nawaz’s Nawaab with his wife and mother claiming ownership, in a very public Saas-Bahu spat. Ektaa Kapoor could have scripted this.

I wouldn’t like to comment on the marital fight. But with due respect to the lady, I wonder what is the need for such a public display of a private anger. The latest video where Nawaz stands outside the gate of his own home, locked out of his own paradise, is very troubling.

Women all over the world are being favoured by the law in domestic disputes. And rightly so. They have been at the receiving end of a raw deal for centuries. But this doesn’t mean, a man has no rights. While the women in his life fight it out, Nawaz stays in a hotel, his paradise lost forever.

Even when he does reclaim the home that belongs to him, things would never be the same again. Reminds me of Gulzar’s Do diwane shehar mein, raat mein ya dophar mein, abodana (abode) dhundte hai ek ashiyaana dundhte hain.

Make that Ek diwana Mumbai shaher mein.

For once I have to agree with Kangana Ranaut who has stood up and spoken in Nawaz’s defence in this public linen-washing.

How many people in the film fraternity actually stand by anyone from their ilk when they need them? I remember poor Bharat Rangachary who directed Zameen Aasman featuring Jeetendra, Rekha, Rakhee and Sanjay Dutt, and six other feature films before cancer claimed him at age 42 leaving behind his distraught wife.

Many came forward to offer her financial support and then vanished. The lady committed suicide soon after.

So my advice to Nawaz? No, forget it. Why go public with it?

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

