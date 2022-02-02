Nawazuddin Siddiqui concludes filming for Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru
The film marks the first collaboration between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut.
Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui has completed the shooting for his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, actor-producer Kangana Ranaut said on Wednesday. The film is the maiden home production venture of Ranaut's banner Manikarnika Films. It is directed by Revolver Rani helmer Sai Kabir and also stars Avneet Kaur.
Ranaut, 34, took to Instagram to share the news of the film completing its shooting. "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd. It's been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this," she captioned the post, alongside a series of photographs of the cast and crew.
She further expressed gratitude to everyone who has been associated with the film, which will arrive in theatres soon.
"Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit. Thank you... eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now...c u in cinemas soon," Ranaut added.
The film marks the first collaboration between Siddiqui and Ranaut.
also read
Flashback: 'My mother contributed in the making of Shammi Kapoor:' Aditya Raj Kapoor remembers Geeta Bali
On Geeta Bali's death anniversary, Aditya Raj Kapoor recalls his mother and credits her for his father Shammi Kapoor's ‘Yahoo’ star image
Top factual entertainment series 'OMG! Yeh Mera India' to return on HistoryTV18 with season 8
The new season, starting 24 January, will present an amazing new array of phenomenal talent and little-known wonders, with a sprinkling of the unseen and unusual
Netflix K-drama slate for 2022 includes Money Heist adaptation, Son Ye-jin's Thirty Nine
Following the popularity of K-dramas such as Squid Game, Hellbound and Vincenzo, Netflix’s Korean arm has announced that they are launching more than 25 Korean shows in 2022, its largest number to date.