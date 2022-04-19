Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he can easily straddle the world of larger than life commercial films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has starred in critically acclaimed dramas like Gangs of Wasseypur, Photograph, Raman Raghav, and Manto, has also appeared in big-budget films such as Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and his upcoming action movie Heropanti 2.

In an interview, Siddiqui talked about how commercial films package the performance of an actor and present them in a new form. He said, "There's a certain presentation of performances in commercial films. That form is entirely different. If you expect to use method acting here, then you're dumb. This is for fun, the audience of these films comes to enjoy. So, if you sit down to dissect my performances, maybe you'll find a lot of flaws. But if you take it as pure fun, one would really enjoy."

Siddiqui is recognised as one of Hindi cinema's most versatile actors, having portrayed a wide range of emotions and wrath in his roles. He appeared as Bal Thackeray in Thackeray, as a mild street photographer in Ritesh Batra's critically praised Photograph, and as a Dubai-returned man looking for a bride in the comic drama Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Though Siddiqui is certain he will not use method acting in commercial films, he has stated that he is not opposed to going deep with his performance in such productions.

Siddiqui said he has theatre experience and is comfortable doing "all kinds of plays." So, while he is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2, he is also looking forward to his international project, Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, which he hopes will have a thorough screening.

Source: Press Trust of India

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.