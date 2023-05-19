The mere mention of his name evokes a strong sense of immeasurable talent, relatability, determination, dedication and perseverance for the layman. As the accomplished actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns a year older today, we take a look at his prolific and awe-inspiring journey that serves as a case study not only for struggling actors but also for normal mortals!

From working as a watchman to fainting from hunger, life had not been rosy for Nawazuddin Siddiqui who overcame years of struggle to nurture and achieve his dreams and passion – acting on the big screen!

Surpassing all the hurdles in his way, the accomplished actor banished the anonymity that marked the initial stages of his film career, and achieved critical acclaim and commercial respectability through his brilliant acting skills and unconventional choice of roles.

After graduating from National School of Drama (NSD) and working on the Delhi stage for a few years, Nawazuddin made his way to Mumbai, where he joined the thousands of strugglers trying their luck in the Hindi film industry.

From playing blink-and-you-miss roles in forgettable films to becoming scene stealer in several box office blockbusters including Kahaani, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Kick and Gangs of Wasseypur among many other notable projects, Nawazuddin proved his mettle as an actor and emerged to be the dark horse of Hindi cinema.

From sharing an apartment to building a regal house – ‘Nawab’, (or should we say bungalow), in Mumbai’s Versova, in his father’s memory, Nawazuddin’s magnificent and luxurious abode is a shining example and inspiration to many struggling actors!

Undoubtedly, Nawazuddin is the versatility king in the entertainment world today. Having his roots coming from the theatres, the actor had nourished his acting skills from the core which is well evident in his excellent performance in his films.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Noorani Chehra, Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Adbhut.