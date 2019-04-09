Navtej Hundal, actor who played home minister in Uri: The Surgical Strike, passes away

Bollywood actor Navtej Hundal, who was last seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, passed away on Monday. Hundal played the role of the home minister in the movie, which was released in January. The film surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the news of Navtej Hundal’s demise on their official Twitter handle.

#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal.

May his soul Rest in Peace

The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am.@sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @ayubnasirkhan pic.twitter.com/00kmfEUrML — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) April 8, 2019

Apart from acting in films, Hundal also held acting classes. The actor is survived by his wife and two daughters. His daughter Avantika Hundal is currently seen as Mihika in Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, that airs on Star Plus.

View this post on Instagram Because Father's Day is everyday A post shared by (@avantikahundaal) on Jul 5, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

Hundal has been in film industry for over a decade and has acted in several films like Khalnayak(1993), Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and The Whispers(2009).

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 11:39:54 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.