Navratri 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini wish fans ahead of nine-day festival

With the entire nation immersing in the nine-day festivities, scores of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans on the beginning of Navratri.

Shilpa Shetty, who known for celebrating festivals with great fervour is equally excited for Navaratri. The actor shared a few footages of doing evening aarti with her family on her Instagram stories.

Esha Deol took to Twitter to wish her fans by posting an image of Goddess Durga

Actor-turned-politician, Paresh Rawal too extended his wishes to fans writing, "Happy Navratri to all."

Happy Navratri to all . અંબે માત કી જય । — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 29, 2019

"It is festival time all over our country. Beginning with Navratri. Happy blessed Navratri to all of u on Twitter," wrote Hema Malini alongside a picture of Goddess Durga.

It is festival time all over our country. Beginning with Navratri. Happy blessed Navratri to all of u on Twitter🙏 pic.twitter.com/ljxXS1upBP — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 29, 2019

Ajay Devgn too wished his fans and followers on social media a "Happy Navratri" by sharing a snapshot.

Extending warm wishes for the ongoing nine-day festivity, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Badha ne Navaraatri nee khoob khoob shubheksha | #navaraatri." Her message roughly means "Warm wishes to everyone on Navaratri."

