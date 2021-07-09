'Navarasa was born from this strong urge to help and support the Tamil film industry,' say directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan.

Navarasa, an anthology film with nine stories, has been announced by Netflix India South. Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, the film has nine stories directed by different directors. Several prominent names of the Tamil film industry will be seen starring in Navarasa.

The official account of Netflix India South has tweeted the teaser of the movie today, 9 July and shared its premiere date on 6 August.

Directors Priyadarshan, Vasanth S Sai, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Sarjun KM, and Rathindran R Prasad have helmed these nine stories. This will be the debut movie of Swami as a director who has been an actor so far.

Speaking about Navarasa, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan said, "We go a long way back in working together to raise funds for causes. The pandemic was staring at our face to stand up and do something. We realised our industry was the most badly hit and we felt a strong urge to do something for our own people. Navarasa was born from this strong urge to help and support the Tamil film industry. We reached out to directors, writers, actors and technicians in the industry with this idea. The response was a spontaneous ‘yes’ from all of them."

They further spoke about the challenges of filming during a pandemic. "The project was executed in the thick of the pandemic, under the most difficult conditions by the different teams. Putting the utmost safety measures in place, nine films were completed. Today Navarasa is ready for the world to see. People in over 190 countries will see the work created by an industry coming together for its people with passion and commitment. Every one of the industry icons have poured their heart and soul into this project for the cause, working pro bono. The result is an anthology that we are excited to reveal and share with pride. Navarasa will showcase the talent and creativity of our industry. It will also support 12000 of our colleagues to tide over the pandemic,” the directors said, according to a statement.

It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Vikranth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Robo Shankar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Ramesh Thilak, Poorna, Riythvika, Prasanna, Simha, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Sananth, Sreeram, and Vidhu.

Navarasa has the tagline ‘Nine Films, Nine Emotions’. The video shows the star cast expressing emotions including anger, love, disgust, fear, laughter, peace, wonder, compassion, and courage.

At the beginning of the video, it is said that the “film is the emotional journey of an industry coming together to support its people”. This is because Navarasa is a pro bono project and the earnings from this film will be given to those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The music of the different segments of the anthology has been composed by AR Rahman, Arul Dev, Ron Ethan Yohann, D Imman, Ghibran, Karthik Justin Prabhakaran, and Govind Vasantha.