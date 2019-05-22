National Geographic to release documentary chronicling Lok Sabha Election 2019

National Geographic will soon release a documentary chronicling the Lok Sabha elections, which began on 11 April and will end on 19 May. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May. The multi-crew production was shot in 37 locations across the country. According to the press release from the channel, it will introduce viewers to the booth level officers (BLOs), the country's topmost politicians, ground level party workers, first time voters as well as 100-year-old ones. The project was announced on 21 May.

The documentary has followed key political leaders on their campaign trail. The viewers will get to see "behind the scenes of political party’s war rooms, to a ring side view of gargantuan political rallies, examine the role of social media and cover new technology in wooing the voters and unravel the trail that leads to the Parliament," the release further adds.

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora said, "Keeping voter convenience and simplicity at the helm of the electoral process is not only a challenging task logistically, but also an effective outreach programme to each voter. This is a testament to making the world’s largest election a success. It’s great to see a brand like National Geographic capturing the enormity of this exercise and showcasing this challenging journey to the viewers with an unbiased eye."

National Geographic is yet to announce the documentary's release date.

May 22, 2019

