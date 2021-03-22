National Film Awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush among winners; see full list
Kangana Ranaut bagged best actress award for Manikarnika and Panga, whereas Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour.
The 67th National Film Awards were announced earlier today in New Delhi. The ceremony bestowed honours on films and artistes for the year 2019. The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
461 feature films and 220 non-feature films came through the juries, announced the panel.
Here are the winners in the feature films category:
Best Actor — Manoj Bajpayee, Bhonsle; Dhanush, Asuran
Best Actress — Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika, Panga
Best Director — Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Bahattar Hoorain
Best Feature Film — Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea, Priyadarshan
Best Supporting Actress — The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor — Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi
Best Child artiste — Naga Vishal
Special Mention Award — Biryani, Jonaki Pa, Lata Bhagwan Kare, Picasso
Best Film on Social Issue — Anandi Gopal
Best Film providing wholesome entertainment — Maharishi
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)
Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director - Helen, Mathukutty Xavier
Best Regional Films
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
Best Action Direction Award Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction
Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)
Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: Kesri, 'Teri Mitti '(Hindi)
Make-Up Artist: Ranjith, Helen
Best Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Lewduh (Khasi)
Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay — Jyeshthoputro, Kaushik Ganguly
Best Adapted Screenplay — Gumnaami
Best Dialogues — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Takshent Files
Most Film-Friendly state — Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri
(Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane; Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
The winners in the non-feature films category are:
Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough
Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh
Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria
Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
