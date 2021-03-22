Entertainment

National Film Awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush among winners; see full list

Kangana Ranaut bagged best actress award for Manikarnika and Panga, whereas Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour.

FP Staff March 22, 2021 17:02:38 IST
National Film Awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush among winners; see full list

The 67th National Film Awards were announced earlier today in New Delhi. The ceremony bestowed honours on films and artistes for the year 2019. The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

461 feature films and 220 non-feature films came through the juries, announced the panel.

Here are the winners in the feature films category:

Best Actor — Manoj Bajpayee, Bhonsle; Dhanush, Asuran

Best Actress — Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika, Panga

Best Director — Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Bahattar Hoorain

Best Feature Film — Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea, Priyadarshan

Best Supporting Actress — The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor — Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi

Best Child artiste — Naga Vishal

Special Mention Award — Biryani, Jonaki Pa, Lata Bhagwan Kare, Picasso

Best Film on Social Issue — Anandi Gopal

Best Film providing wholesome entertainment — Maharishi

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director - Helen, Mathukutty Xavier

Best Regional Films

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Best Action Direction Award Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction

Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: Kesri, 'Teri Mitti '(Hindi)

Make-Up Artist: Ranjith, Helen

Best Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Lewduh (Khasi)

Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay — Jyeshthoputro, Kaushik Ganguly

Best Adapted Screenplay — Gumnaami

Best Dialogues — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Takshent Files

Most Film-Friendly state — Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

(Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane; Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

The winners in the non-feature films category are:

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Updated Date: March 22, 2021 17:18:29 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

The Married Woman review: ALTBalaji, ZEE5's adaptation of Manju Kapoor's novel is lazy and unremarkable
Entertainment

The Married Woman review: ALTBalaji, ZEE5's adaptation of Manju Kapoor's novel is lazy and unremarkable

The pace of The Married Woman drags to a point where it repeats the significance of every situation thrice before resolving it.

Bombay Rose is Gitanjali Rao's nostalgic ode to vintage Bollywood romance against the Mumbai cityscape
Entertainment

Bombay Rose is Gitanjali Rao's nostalgic ode to vintage Bollywood romance against the Mumbai cityscape

Gitanjali Rao's animated film has the feel of an old-school music box that an actress tuts over while talking to her dead co-star. The movie is lovely, but airless and bolted with scraps that barely hold together.

Malala Yousafzai inks multi-year deal with Apple TV+ to back dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation
Entertainment

Malala Yousafzai inks multi-year deal with Apple TV+ to back dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai talks about how cartoons helped her "escape from the reality" around her while growing up, and the kind of documentaries she plans to develop with Apple TV+