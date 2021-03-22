National Film Awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush among winners; see full list

Kangana Ranaut bagged best actress award for Manikarnika and Panga, whereas Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced earlier today in New Delhi. The ceremony bestowed honours on films and artistes for the year 2019. The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

461 feature films and 220 non-feature films came through the juries, announced the panel.

Here are the winners in the feature films category:

Best Actor — Manoj Bajpayee, Bhonsle; Dhanush, Asuran

Best Actress — Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika, Panga

Best Director — Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Bahattar Hoorain

Best Feature Film — Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea, Priyadarshan

Best Supporting Actress — The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor — Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi

Best Child artiste — Naga Vishal

Special Mention Award — Biryani, Jonaki Pa, Lata Bhagwan Kare, Picasso

Best Film on Social Issue — Anandi Gopal

Best Film providing wholesome entertainment — Maharishi

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director - Helen, Mathukutty Xavier

Best Regional Films

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad



Best Khasi Film: Lewduh



Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti



Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze



Best Telugu Film: Jersey



Best Tamil Film: Asuran



Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2



Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita



Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona



Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam



Best Marathi Film: Bardo



Best Konkani Film: Kaajro



Best Kannada Film: Akshi



Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore



Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Best Action Direction Award Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction



Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: Kesri, 'Teri Mitti '(Hindi)

Make-Up Artist: Ranjith, Helen



Best Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal



Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Lewduh (Khasi)

Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay — Jyeshthoputro, Kaushik Ganguly

Best Adapted Screenplay — Gumnaami

Best Dialogues — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Takshent Files

Most Film-Friendly state — Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

(Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane; Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

The winners in the non-feature films category are:

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)