National Award winning Sahaj Paather Gappo's duo come together for independent film Kosha Mangsho

The National Award-winning film, Sahaj Paather Gappo's duo are coming together for yet another project. Mrinmoy Mondal, who was the cinematographer on the film, and music director Chandradip Goswami are collaborating for Kosha Mangsho.

The movie is an independent Bengali film which is being helmed by Varun Khettry.

Kosha Mangsho essentially portrays three eras of the 'City of Joy', Kolkata and how the modern Indian woman has evolved over those time periods. From being the submissive, hesitant individuals to the opinionated, modern thinkers of today, the film traces the woman's transformation.

As the title suggests, the independent movie draws inspiration from the traditional Bengali dish of Kosha Mangsho (slow-cooked mutton gravy) and relies on the metaphor to narrate its story.

Khettry has used rich visuals and music for the film to bring out the picturesque city and its undying love for food.

Khettry was the assistant director on films like Rock On!, Kai Po Che, and Udaan. He has previously worked with directors such as Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Abhishek Kapoor.

Khettry is based out of Mumbai while Chandradip Goswami and Mrinmoy Mondal work in Kolkata. The film is being crowdfunded by the makers for its post-production schedule.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 18:36 PM