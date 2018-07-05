You are here:

National Award winning Sahaj Paather Gappo's duo come together for independent film Kosha Mangsho

FP Staff

Jul,05 2018 18:36:47 IST

The National Award-winning film, Sahaj Paather Gappo's duo are coming together for yet another project. Mrinmoy Mondal, who was the cinematographer on the film, and music director Chandradip Goswami are collaborating for Kosha Mangsho.

The movie is an independent Bengali film which is being helmed by Varun Khettry.

A still from the movie.

A still from the movie.

Kosha Mangsho essentially portrays three eras of the 'City of Joy', Kolkata and how the modern Indian woman has evolved over those time periods. From being the submissive, hesitant individuals to the opinionated, modern thinkers of today, the film traces the woman's transformation.

As the title suggests, the independent movie draws inspiration from the traditional Bengali dish of Kosha Mangsho (slow-cooked mutton gravy) and relies on the metaphor to narrate its story.

Khettry has used rich visuals and music for the film to bring out the picturesque city and its undying love for food.

Khettry was the assistant director on films like Rock On!, Kai Po Che, and Udaan. He has previously worked with directors such as Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Abhishek Kapoor.

Khettry is based out of Mumbai while Chandradip Goswami and Mrinmoy Mondal work in Kolkata. The film is being crowdfunded by the makers for its post-production schedule.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 18:36 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Chandradip Goswami #Kolkata #Kosha Mangsho #Mrinmoy Mondal #National Award winning film #Sahaj Paather Gappo #Varun Khettry

also see

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

Vijay criticised by former union health minister for smoking in Sarkar poster: 'You’ll look more stylish without that cigarette'

Vijay criticised by former union health minister for smoking in Sarkar poster: 'You’ll look more stylish without that cigarette'

Is Deepika Padukone being considered for the Hindi remake of a hit Sridevi film from the 70s?

Is Deepika Padukone being considered for the Hindi remake of a hit Sridevi film from the 70s?