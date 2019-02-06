National Award-winning actor Syed Badr-ul Hasan Khan Bahadur passes away in Lucknow

Actor Syed Badr-ul Hasan Khan Bahadur, who was part of famous television shows and films, passed away in Lucknow yesterday, states Zee News. Popularly known as Pappu Polyester, Bahadur also featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar in 2008.

As per the report, Bahadur was a trained classical dancer and had received an award for the Best Classical Dance from renowned Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj. The actor was also the recipient of a National Award for Best Supporting actor for a television series titled The Sword of Tipu Sultan. He was also felicitated with a honorary doctorate in acting from Ambedkar University, Uttar Pradesh. Bahadur had been part of films and television series for almost 25 years.

Among the other films that he was associated with include names such as Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Mann, Khoya Khoya Chand, Farishtey, Maharaja, Phool Aur Angaar, Tere Mere Sapne, Badal, Andha Inteqaam,Tumse Achcha Kaun, Mrs Shrimati, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage and Hero Hindustan.

Bahadur reportedly also belonged to the royal family of Awadh and was related to the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, who was the tenth Nawab of Awadh. He was known to be proficient in many languages. Apart from Hindi, the actor was fluent in Urdu, Persian, Arabic, English, Punjabi, Awadhi, and Bhojpuri.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 10:35:05 IST