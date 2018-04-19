National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen to star alongside Kajol in Pradeep Sarkar's Ela

National award-winning actor Riddhi Sen will play Kajol's son in Pradeep Sarkar's upcoming film, reports said. The film titled Ela, is being produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada production and the story is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi.

Kajol plays a single mom and an aspiring singer in the film. The Nagarkirtan actor Riddhi confirmed the news in a Mumbai Mirror report, "It is a beautiful story of an aspiring singer who is also a single mother. The mother and son share a wonderful chemistry in the film."

Riddhi, who entered the Bengali film industry with Open Tee Bioscope, is the son of acclaimed theatre actors Kaushik and Reshmi Sen. The team of Ela has already started the shoots and Riddhi also informed Kajol arranged a cake to celebrate his National Award win. Kajol reportedly was all praise for Risshi and said he doesn't need any acting tips and has a great future ahead. Pradeep Sarkar finalised on Riddhi during an ad shoot in 2016. The young actor even said that the director did not even audition him for the role and discussed the script straight away.

Sarkar sounded quite excited about the venture and had earlier said, "It is a light-hearted mother-son story and we are scheduled to shoot Kajol’s introduction sequence where she is ready to go someplace. It has some really strong characters and there’s a good chance of people getting really close to them after watching the film. I have been wanting to work with Kajol for a long time and it’s fantastic we are finally getting together."

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 13:21 PM