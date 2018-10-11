Natalie Portman's performance in Vox Lux earns official Oscars 2019 campaign for Best Supporting Actress

Natalie Portman's outing as a troubled and bratty pop star in Vox Lux has earned her an official campaign for Best Supporting Actress at the 91st Academy Awards, distributor Neon informed IndieWire.

Vox Lux, which had its world premiere at 75th Venice International Film Festival on 4 September, was purchased by Neon at Toronto Film Festival. The film is slated to release on 7 December, indicating that it would be qualified to contest for 2018-19 awards race.

Natalie Portman, who bagged an Oscar for her portrayal of a ballet dancer in 2010 film Black Swan, will be seen as an international pop star named Celeste in Vox Lux. However, the actress has limited screen time in the Brady Corbet directorial and features only in the latter half of the film.

The fifteen-year old version of Celeste has been portrayed by The Killing of a Sacred Deer star Raffey Cassidy. Celeste, whose life is transformed by a school shooting, leaving her wounded and psychologically scarred, is instantly propelled to fame when one of her songs that she played at the memorial of the deceased, goes viral. Portman essays the character when the timeline shifts to 2017, as she tries to make a comeback as well as overcome personal issues.

Other expected nominees for the category are Claire Foy for First Man, Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk, and Amy Adams for Vice.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 18:49 PM