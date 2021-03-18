Natalie Portman inks first look deal with Apple TV+ via production company MountainA

The news comes a week after Natalie Portman joined Lupita Nyong’o in the Apple TV+ show, Lady in the Lake.

Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman and producer Sophie Mas' production company, MountainA, has inked a first-look TV agreement at Apple. A first look deal between a production company or actor and a film studio is an agreement under which the film studio usually pays the actor/production company a development fee for the right to have the first look at the new material before others in the industry get access to it.

MountainA's deal comes a week after it came to light that Portman had come on board to star in the Apple series, Lady in the Lake with Lupita Nyong’o. The two-time Golden Globe winner is also an executive producer on the show just as Mas via their MountainA company. The show marks the beginning of Portman's association with TV in the lead.

In a joint statement, according to Variety, the Portman-Mas duo said they launched MountainA to support meaningful cinema and timely projects, adding they couldn’t imagine a better partner to start this adventure with than the fantastic team at Apple, who is only a short time already have a track record of working with some of the world’s most inspiring filmmakers.

“We are excited to create and develop daring stories together,” they said. The multi-year deal is also the first for the actor-producer duo under which Apple will have the right to have a first look at TV projects developed and produced by them.

Meanwhile, the other collaboration between Portman and Apple, Lady in the Lake, set in Baltimore in the 1960s, is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same title. An unsolved murder compels housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz, essayed by Portman, to revive her life as an investigative journalist.

On the other hand, Cleo Sherwood, played by Nyong’o, is a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Lady in the Lake has been Co-written by Alma Har’el and Dre Ryan, with the former writing the pilot and directing. Both the writers will be executive producers too, just as Portman, Mas, and Nyong’o.

Besides Portman and Mas now inking a deal with Apple TV+, the video-on-demand streaming service has attracted several A-list actors for first -look agreements. The Apple TV+ currently has deals with Oprah Winfrey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan and Alena Smith. It has also signed agreements with Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg and Simon Kinberg, Deadline reported.