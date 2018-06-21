Naseeruddin Shah stars in ZEE5’s crime web series

Zee5’s gritty new crime series is making news for all the right reasons. For starters, the crime show introduces thespian Naseeruddin Shah to the genre of web series. For another, it is finding a lot of love with its audiences. The action show has racked up a score of 9.7 on IMDB, which makes it the highest rated web series from India. Now that’s saying something! The thriller series is based in Goa and deals with issues like human trafficking. The story revolves around Arjun, played by Tanmay Dhanani, who finds himself behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

Arjun finally has a shot at freedom, but he’s caught in the middle of a human trafficking racket that threatens to upend his entire existence. Can one man overcome a machine of criminality? Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of Guru, while Vaibhavi Upadhyaya plays the part of Sheela. A hard-hitting action series, Zero KMS forces the audience to take notice of issues which are plaguing the society. Missing people, flesh trade, and drug abuse are widespread. The series takes a realistic look at all of them.

Speaking about his debut in web-series, Tanmay Dhanania said, “Zero KMS is a powerful show with beautifully shot scenes and a strong story. The part offered to me was very intriguing and I wanted to know what can be done with an action thriller. It was a great experience working on a cult show that showcases harsh realities.” Zero KMS is live on ZEE5 for you to watch here in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 09:52 AM