Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has onomatomania; know more about this 'abnormal obsession'
In a session hosted by YouTube recommendation channel Chalchitra Talks, Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has onomatomania, 'I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary.' So we did.
Actor Naseeruddin Shah, known for films such as Sparsh, Masoom, A Wednesday, and more, has revealed that he has onomatomania.
The actor said in a session on YouTube recommendation channel Chalchitra Talks, "I suffer from an ailment called Onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary."
He added, "Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love."
What is Onomatomania?
We did check the dictionary, as Naseeruddin Shah suggested. The Merriam-Webster defines onomatomania as "an abnormal obsession with words or names, especially a mania for repeating certain words or sounds."
But is it an 'ailment' or a 'medical condition?'
Doctors say it is not a psychological condition, and does not affect a person’s day-to-day life. Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences of Fortis Healthcare, tells Hindustan Times, "It may bother some people only if it impacts their overall functionality. Moreover, we consider anything an ailment only when it affects our day to day life, which includes our personal and professional life."
And does it only have to with repeating a word?
No, in fact it can also entail the opposite. Onomatomania can also mean "fear of a word" or "frustration at not being able to think of a word."
Beyond words, Naseeruddin Shah discusses more 'normal' obsessions, related to reading books and plays. He revisits his 2014 memoir And Then One Day.
The channel Chalchitra Talks, co-founded by Vaibhav Munjal, Sorabh Munjal, and Vaani Mahesh, has previously hosted sessions with other renowned celebrities like actor Ratna Pathak Shah and stand-up comedians Rohan Joshi and Rahul Subramanian. It will soon release sessions with filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Shakun Batra, actor Adil Hussain, and music composer Yashraj Mukhate.
