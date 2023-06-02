Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was seen recently in Taj: Divided By Blood, spoke about how attacking Muslims has become convenient. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shah said, “Mogul has become an English word, an American word; movie Mogul. Running them down is very convenient for the present dispensation to paint all Muslims in one colour and to claim that they looted the country, they destroyed temples, they did this and that and they had many wives. Every king does this.”

He added, “Mughals came here to make this their homeland. They did not come here to loot and scoot. Like Nadirshah stole the peacock throne. He destroyed Delhi and massacred the citizens of Delhi and took his loot and pushed off. People don’t know this.”

On school syllabuses

Theory of evolution is knocked out from the textbooks. Next, I suppose Einstein will be knocked out off the science textbooks. Then the head of ISRO saying that all the scientific discoveries are there in the Vedas (and) all these discoveries are attributed to the west falsely. Now what can you say to a thing like that?”

Naseeruddin Shah also said that the election commission is a mute spectator to politicians who are using religion to get votes. He said there would be “utter devastation” if a Muslim leader had asked for votes by saying ‘Allahu Akbar’.

