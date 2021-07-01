Naseeruddin Shah doing well, expected to be discharged on 2 July, says actor’s secretary
Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a Mumbai hospital, is doing well and is expected to be discharged tomorrow, his secretary said on Thursday.
The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non- COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday.
"He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow," Shah's secretary Jairaj told PTI.
On Wednesday afternoon, Shah's wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that a "small patch" of pneumonia had been found in his lungs for which he was undergoing treatment.
Shah, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), is known for his contribution towards parallel cinema, with films such as Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ijaazat, Masoom, and Mirch Masala.
He has also created a space for himself in the commercial cinema with movies such as Mohra, Sarfarosh, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others.
The veteran, whose career spans 46 years, is also known for his extensive work in theatre and running the theatre group, Motley Productions.
The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 feature drama Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.
Dilip Kumar too has been admitted to the same hospital due to age-related medical issues.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
Alia Bhatt wraps up filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Gigantic life-changing experience'
Alia Bhatt shared a few pictures with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the crew of the film and said, "The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether"
Shoojit Sircar collaborates with Irrfan Khan's son Babil for untitled project
"Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir," Shoojit Sircar's producing partner Ronnie Lahiri wrote, sharing a picture with Babil Khan on Instagram
Angira Dhar announces marriage with her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari
"Sealed our friendship into a marriage." Angira Dhar announced she married Anand Tiwari in April, sharing pictures from the intimate ceremony