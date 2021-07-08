Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the treatment of pneumonia on 29 June.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for the treatment of pneumonia, was discharged on Wednesday morning, his son and actor Vivaan Shah said.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non- COVID-19 facility, last Tuesday.

"Back home," Vivaan Shah captioned the picture of his father and mother, actor Ratna Pathak Shah on his Instagram Story.

"He just got discharged today morning," he wrote in the next Story.

On 3 July, a hospital source said that Naseeruddin Shah was responding well to the treatment.

"He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," the insider had told PTI.

Last week, Shah’s wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Shah is known for his contribution towards art house cinema with films such as Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ijaazat, Bazaar, Masoom, Mirch Masala, A Wednesday, Waiting.

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus has also created a space for himself in commercial cinema with movies such as Karma, Tridev, Vishwatma, Chamatkar, Mohra, Sarfarosh, The Dirty Picture, Krish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.

Shah was admitted to the same medical facility as screen icon and his Karma co-star Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday following prolonged illness.