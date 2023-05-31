Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has always been vocal about the issues the country has been crippling with and been critical of the people in power through his words and interviews. In a recent interaction with PTI, he spoke about the stench of fear and panic that looms large and especially in the Hindi film industry.

He stated, “I think they all are scared of the amount they have to lose and the personal harassment. I think the imprisonment of young Aryan Khan was a message that if we can do this (to) Shah Rukh (Khan) we can do it to anybody, so watch out. That was the message.”

On the wrestlers’ protests and Bollywood’s silence

But when has the Hindi film industry ever rolled up its sleeves and tackled a subject which is crying out to be tackled? Will anyone make a film on these girl wrestlers, who brought us medals…? Will anyone dare make a film? Because they are scared of the repercussions. It is nothing new that the Hindi film industry is keeping mum on important issues, they always have.

On Muslim hating

Shah recently opened up about the hate that is visible among people towards one religion in India. Speaking to a publication, the veteran actor, who we last saw in Taj-Divided by Blood, said that hating Muslims is fashionable, even among educated people. He called it “worrying times”. He said these days artists are scared of raising their voices and if they do their movies may be boycotted.