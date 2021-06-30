Naseeruddin Shah admitted to Mumbai hospital after pneumonia diagnosis
Naseeruddin Shah's actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah said the 70-year-old is 'responding well to the treatment.'
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to a Mumbai hospital, actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah said on Wednesday.
Naseeruddin Shah, 70, was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital on Tuesday. The actor has a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and is currently undergoing treatment.
"Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon," Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI.
The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.
