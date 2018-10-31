You are here:

Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi's Amavas to release on 14 December; makers release first look of horror film

Mumbai: On the occasion of Halloween on Wednesday, 31 October the makers of Amavas unveiled the film's first look and announced that it will release on 14 December.

Directed by Bhushan Patel of 1920 Evil Returns, Ragini MMS 2 and Alone fame, the film stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Nargis Fakhri and Navneet Kaur Dhillon along with Mona Singh and Ali Asgar.

The poster of Amavas shows the gigantic blood moon, on which can be seen the silhouette of a spirit.

From the director of #1920EvilReturns, #RaginiMMS2 and #Alone... First look poster of #Amavas... Stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena and Nargis Fakhri... Directed by Bhushan Patel... 14 Dec 2018 release... Teaser out on 5 Nov 2018. pic.twitter.com/6DIf1JJ2BR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

The film was shot in London for a start-to-finish 40-day schedule.

It is produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment in association with Simply West UK and Weeping Grave.

Nargis Fakhri, who made her Bollywood debut with 2011 blockbuster romantic drama Rockstar, was last seen in a lead role in the third installment of Sajid Khan's Housefull. She made her Hollywood debut in 2015's Spy, alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart, Bobby Cannavale, Allison Janney, Peter Serafinowicz, Morena Baccarin and Jude Law.

