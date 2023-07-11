Many actors from the Hindi film industry have gone bold and embraced erotica ever since the advent of OTT and even prior to that; will Nargis Fakhri do the same? In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Rockstar actor said, “I would never be naked for a project. I have a problem with nudity.” And if given an opportunity to play a queer character? She revealed, “I wouldn’t mind that because playing a homosexual or being shown as a woman married to another woman doesn’t bother me. Playing any character for me is part of my job. You’re acting and I think that’s totally fine.”

On the OTT platform

The audience has a choice to watch it or not. They can choose to switch it off or watch something else. That’s the beauty of OTT platform. There are so many options out there.

Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s stunning Rockstar with Ranbir Kapoor. She followed it up with Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3, a cameo in Dishoom, Azhar, and Banjo. It had been a while since we saw her and we finally did in this year’s Shiv Shastri Balboa. No, it’s not the Indian version of spoof of that iconic Stallone character called Rocky. But yes, the trailer suggested it does talk about anguish, loss, hope, and triumph. It’s metaphorical.

While speaking to Firstpost earlier this year, she spoke about:

On the ups and downs of her life

This is a part of everyone’s life. It’s all about how you deal with it. The ocean can be still and calm, and the ocean can have big waves so how you maneuver that is up to you.

On being away from the big screen

Covid-19 kept me away. Has everyone forgotten those two years? I was at the Vipassana for 10 days and after I came out, I was headed to go back to India but then the pandemic hit. I didn’t get to come back but now I’m back.