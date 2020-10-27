Naresh Kanodia, popular Gujarati actor, passes away at 77 in Ahmedabad hospital

The news of Naresh Kanodia's demise comes within days of his brother, film musician, singer and former Parliamentarian Mahesh's death in Gandhinagar.

Popular Gujarati star Naresh Kanodia passed away at a hospital on Tuesday morning at the age of 77. The actor-turned-politician died at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

The hospital's director Dr RK Patel told Times of India that Kanodia had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been on the ventilator for the past four days. He was battling the virus as well as other health complications.

After making his debut in 1970 with Veline Avya Phool, Kanodia went on to act in over 100 films in his career. He then took to politics, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and represented the Karjan assembly seat from 2002 to 2007. His son actor Hitu Kanodia is the incumbent MLA from Idar, Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, actor Karanvir Bohra, Shrenu Parikh and others expressed their condolences on social media.

ધારાસભ્ય શ્રી હિતુ કનોડિયા સાથે ફોન પર વાત કરી શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવારને સાંત્વના આપી..ઈશ્વર તેમના આત્માને શાંતિ આપે એવી પ્રાર્થના. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/Ri4GzOO5zo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

The only superstar of Gujarati industry who we heard of and watched movies of since we were kids... #Rip #NareshKanodiya https://t.co/t1LEaVcZSw — shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) October 27, 2020

Really sad to hear to Demise of Gujarati superstar #nareshkanodia ji

He worked in more than 20+ Gujarati films under my Grand father's and father's banner #RamkumarBohrafilms he and his brother #maheshkanodia were legends. — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) October 27, 2020

પ્રખ્યાત ગુજરાતી ગાયક મહેશ કનોડિયાજીનું અવસાન અત્યંત દુખ:દ છે. એક તરફ તેમણે પોતાના મધુર અવાજથી લોકોનું હ્રદય જીત્યું તો બીજી તરફ એક જનસેવકના રૂપમાં જનતાની સેવા કરી. એમનું નિધન ગુજરાતી સંગીત અને રાજનીતિ માટે અપૂરણીય ક્ષતિ છે. એમના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરૂ છું. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2020

