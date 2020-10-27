Entertainment

Naresh Kanodia, popular Gujarati actor, passes away at 77 in Ahmedabad hospital

The news of Naresh Kanodia's demise comes within days of his brother, film musician, singer and former Parliamentarian Mahesh's death in Gandhinagar.

October 27, 2020
Naresh Kanodia | Image from Twitter

Popular Gujarati star Naresh Kanodia passed away at a hospital on Tuesday morning at the age of 77. The actor-turned-politician died at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

The hospital's director Dr RK Patel told Times of India that Kanodia had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been on the ventilator for the past four days. He was battling the virus as well as other health complications.

After making his debut in 1970 with Veline Avya Phool, Kanodia went on to act in over 100 films in his career. He then took to politics, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and represented the Karjan assembly seat from 2002 to 2007. His son actor Hitu Kanodia is the incumbent MLA from Idar, Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, actor Karanvir Bohra, Shrenu Parikh and others expressed their condolences on social media.

The news of his demise comes within days of his brother, film musician, singer and former Parliamentarian Mahesh Kanodia's death in Gandhinagar. He was 83.

