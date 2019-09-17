Narendra Modi turns 69: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Ayushmann Khurrana wish PM on birthday

Vivek Oberoi's long-standing association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a well-known fact. Oberoi, has been closely linked with the politician, and has even played the statesman in his biopic PM Narendra Modi.

As the politician turns 69, Oberoi posts a message for Modi on his birthday, by writing him a poem. Throughout the piece, Vivek praises Modi for his efforts towards the country, and his selfless dedication towards its betterment. He also wished him a long life so that India continues to run its 'golden period'.

He wrote a poem in Hindi which he narrated in a video that he posted on his Twitter feed.

May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodi ji! 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 17, 2019

Wishing you the best of health & happiness on your birthday @narendramodi ji. May our nation soar to greater heights year after year under your leadership and may you continue being the guiding light for India 🙏 Jai hind! — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2019

Not only Oberoi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Madhur Bhandarkar, Randeep Hooda, and Vaibhavi Merchant have also joined in with their wishes to Modi.

Lauding his hard work, Hooda shared a shloka from the Mahabharata, to with Modi on his birthday. "To the hardest worker in any room. The man who has risen from amongst us, the man who speaks our thoughts, the man who reflects our strengths, the man who inspires a billion hearts," writes Hooda.

Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodi Ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2019

कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।

मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भुर्मा ते संगोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥ To the hardest worker in any room.

The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/Zc2vysyt76 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2019

Happiest Birthday to our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi @narendramodi . May you have a great year of leadership,divine guidance & great health Sir. — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/zJ04npDEW6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 11:21:55 IST