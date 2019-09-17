You are here:

Narendra Modi turns 69: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Ayushmann Khurrana wish PM on birthday

FP Staff

Sep 17, 2019 09:54:03 IST

Vivek Oberoi's long-standing association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a well-known fact. Oberoi, has been closely linked with the politician, and has even played the statesman in his biopic PM Narendra Modi.

As the politician turns 69, Oberoi posts a message for Modi on his birthday, by writing him a poem. Throughout the piece, Vivek praises Modi for his efforts towards the country, and his selfless dedication towards its betterment. He also wished him a long life so that India continues to run its 'golden period'.

He wrote a poem in Hindi which he narrated in a video that he posted on his Twitter feed.

Check out Vivek Oberoi's birthday wish to Narendra Modi

Not only Oberoi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Madhur Bhandarkar, Randeep Hooda, and Vaibhavi Merchant have also joined in with their wishes to Modi.

Lauding his hard work, Hooda shared a shloka from the Mahabharata, to with Modi on his birthday. "To the hardest worker in any room. The man who has risen from amongst us, the man who speaks our thoughts, the man who reflects our strengths, the man who inspires a billion hearts," writes Hooda.

Check out what they had to say

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 11:21:55 IST

tags: 69th birthday , Birthday , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Narendra Modi , PM Narendra Modi , poem , Prime Minister , QnA , Shareworthy , Vivek Oberoi

also see

Narendra Modi's life inspires Sanjay Leela Bhansali's co-production Mann Bairagi; Prabhas unveils first look on Instagram

Narendra Modi's life inspires Sanjay Leela Bhansali's co-production Mann Bairagi; Prabhas unveils first look on Instagram

Narendra Modi birthday: Here is how you can download and send WhatsApp stickers

Narendra Modi birthday: Here is how you can download and send WhatsApp stickers

The Zoya Factor: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt reveal their 'lucky charms' to Sonam Kapoor ahead of her rom-com's release

The Zoya Factor: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt reveal their 'lucky charms' to Sonam Kapoor ahead of her rom-com's release